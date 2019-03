Courts in Turkey are expected to finish 40 trials involving around 500 mostly military personnel accused of plotting a coup against the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

The coup failed to overthrow Erdogan's administration, which has since jailed hundreds of thousands of people in the country.

The government says many of them are supporters of US-based Muslim scholar Fetullah Gulen, who tried to instigate the coup.

Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu reports from Ankara.