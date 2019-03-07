Trump's US-Mexico border policies under fire in Congress

Democrats attacked US President Donald Trump's controversial border policies that have separated families and caused a humanitarian crisis on Wednesday.

The Committee is now controlled by Democrats, who grilled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the president's decision to declare a national emergency at the Mexican border.

Nielsen defended the president's move saying that illegal crossings in February had surged to the highest monthly point in decades and that the emergency was not manufactured.

Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.