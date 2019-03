The US Congress has held a confirmation hearing for US President Donald Trump's pick for his new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

General John Abizaid faced tough questions about how he sees the Saudi-US alliance.

His nomination comes at a time when Riyadh is under global scrutiny for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder and its involvement in the war in Yemen.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.