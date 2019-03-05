Trump-Kim summit fever hits Vietnam's streets

Hanoi, Vietnam - The leaders of the United States and North Korea met in the Vietnam capital, Hanoi, on February 27 and 28 in a follow-up to last year's historic Singapore summit.

As Hanoi geared up to host Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, it wasn't just the beefed-up security, sold-out hotels and fluttering flags across Hanoi that marked the occasion.

Locals in Hanoi used the occasion to market their skills and businesses, and it has been a happening week for the tourists.

Bars served "Peace Negroniations" and "Rock it, man", T-shirts bearing the two leaders' face were flying off the shelves and a hairdresser was offering Kim and Trump cuts for free.

Video by: Faras Ghani