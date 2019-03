New investigations are starting into the certification of the Boeing 737 Max 8 after two fatal crashes in less than six months.

The US Department of Transportation, Congress and the Justice Department are spearheading the inquiries into what the Federal Aviation Administration may have overlooked when it said the aircraft was safe.

This comes as the White House announces its new pick to head the beleaguered agency.

Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.