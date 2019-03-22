Thailand holds first vote since 2014 military coup

The main candidate of Thailand's Palang Pracharat Party has said that the people have moved on from the past of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and are concerned with their day-to-day lives.

Thaksin's Pheu Thai Party, which has won every election since 2001, is drawing support from those who have said they want democracy and an end to military rule.

The odds seem to favour the Pheu Thai Party in the popular vote on Sunday, but the military will still hand-pick 250 seats in the upper house of Parliament, which may make it hard for the Pheu Thai to form a government.

Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Chiang Mai.