Thailand holds first vote since 2014 military coup

The military-backed Palang Pracharat is hoping to defeat the Pheu Thai party, which has won every election since 2001.

by

    The main candidate of Thailand's Palang Pracharat Party has said that the people have moved on from the past of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and are concerned with their day-to-day lives.

    Thaksin's Pheu Thai Party, which has won every election since 2001, is drawing support from those who have said they want democracy and an end to military rule.

    The odds seem to favour the Pheu Thai Party in the popular vote on Sunday, but the military will still hand-pick 250 seats in the upper house of Parliament, which may make it hard for the Pheu Thai to form a government.

    Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Chiang Mai.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.