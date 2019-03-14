Syrian regime steps up attacks in southern Idlib

Syrian government forces have bombed residential areas in southern Idlib province, the first time the city has been targeted since the de-escalation agreement was reached between Turkey and Russia in 2018.

Attacks in the region have escalated in recent days, as Bashar al-Assad's government intensifies pressure on one of the country's last rebel strongholds.

The death toll from air raids on the city of Idlib on Wednesday rose to 17.

Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel Hamid reports from Gaziantep, on Turkey's border with Syria.