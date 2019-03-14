Syrian regime steps up attacks in southern Idlib

The latest air raids threaten the 2018 Sochi agreement which established a de-escalation zone in the area.

by

    Syrian government forces have bombed residential areas in southern Idlib province, the first time the city has been targeted since the de-escalation agreement was reached between Turkey and Russia in 2018.

    Attacks in the region have escalated in recent days, as Bashar al-Assad's government intensifies pressure on one of the country's last rebel strongholds.

    The death toll from air raids on the city of Idlib on Wednesday rose to 17.

    Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel Hamid reports from Gaziantep, on Turkey's border with Syria.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.