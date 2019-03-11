Sudan protests: Female detainees released

A Sudanese court has sentenced the vice president of the opposition Umma Party, Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, along with some other female protesters, to a week in prison.

Mariam happens to be the daughter of opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi. She has been calling for the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir, actively participating in anti-government demonstrations that continue in Sudan despite a crackdown by the state.

Some women who were arrested for taking part in the protests have now been released on the orders of the president.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan met one of them in Khartoum.