Students among dead in Sao Paulo school shooting

At least eight people have been killed in a shooting incident that took place at an elementary school near Sao Paulo in Brazil, state military police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday after two young men were seen entering the building and firing weapons before being committing suicide, police said.

Police said that two adolescents, wearing face masks, entered the building and started shooting at about 9:30am local time (06:30 GMT).

"Eight people died at the scene, including the two assailants who committed suicide," said a state military police spokesman.

"Two injured people died after being taken to hospital."



Around 15 people were injured in the shooting at the Raul Brasil public school in Suzano, south-east Brazil.



Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria said four children and two members of staff were among the dead.

Even though Brazil is one of the world's most violent countries, school shootings are rare.

The last major school shooting was in 2011, when 12 children were shot dead by a former pupil in Rio de Janeiro.

While gun laws are extremely strict in Brazil, it is not difficult to buy a weapon illegally.

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be relaxed.

Worried families

About 1,000 children attend the school, police said.

Television pictures showed worried family members congregating outside the school in the greater Sao Paulo area, alongside firefighters and security services.

Earlier on Wednesday, another shooting took place about 500 metres from the school but it was not yet clear if the two incidents were related.