Sri Lanka to unearth details about country's largest mass grave

Remains of more than 300 people were discovered in March of last year in a town that was part of a battle during the country’s almost-three-decade-long civil war.

    Official results of tests to find out more details about the bodies found in Sri Lanka’s biggest mass grave are expected to be revealed soon.

    The remains of more than 300 people were discovered in March of last year, in Mannar, a town in northwest Sri Lanka.

    With hundreds still missing after the end of the war, the discovery of the mass grave has led to hope and despair among the families of the missing, but investigators are first attempting to determine if the grave is related to the war and not to a natural disaster or crime.

    Al Jazeera's Minelle Fernandez reports.

