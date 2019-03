SpaceX has launched its astronaut capsule into space for the first time.

The unmanned test flight was a major step forward for the company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

NASA suspended its manned flight program in 2011 due to rising costs and has since given contracts to SpaceX and Boeing in hopes of ending its reliance on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

Al Jazeera's Mohamad ElBardicy reports.