How should you respond to a deadly mass shooting if you are a gun rights advocate?

First, "Say nothing." If media queries persist, go on the "offence, offence, offence". Smear gun control groups. "Shame them" with statements such as - "How dare you stand on the graves of those children to put forward your political agenda?"

This was the advice the US's most powerful gun lobby gave Australia's One Nation party, according to an Al Jazeera investigation, when representatives of the Australian far-right group sought guidance from the National Rifle Association (NRA) on loosening the Pacific country's strict gun laws.

The NRA's playbook on mass shootings came to light during the course of a three-year undercover sting by Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit.