Two Rohingya refugees have arrived in Geneva from Bangladesh to address a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting on Monday.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Yanghee Lee, will also deliver a report on her visit to Cox's Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh last month. The camp is home to almost a million Rohingya who have been forced to escape violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.