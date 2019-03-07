Qatar 2022 expansion: Oman and Kuwait considered as co-hosts

Oman and Kuwait are now being talked about as potential co-hosts the 2022 World Cup with Qatar.

    Football's governing body FIFA is pushing to expand Qatar's World Cup to 48 teams, and is now reported to be considering sharing the tournament with Oman and Kuwait.

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been talking up the idea of a broader tournament for months. But the concept of sharing football's showpiece with Qatar's neighbours is complicated by geopolitics.

    Qatar is under a blockade by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.

    But, Oman and Kuwait have remained neutral, which is why FIFA may now be considering them as potential co-hosts.

    We are joined from London by Rob Harris, who is a football journalist for the Associated Press to discuss this.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.