Qatar 2022 expansion: Oman and Kuwait considered as co-hosts

Football's governing body FIFA is pushing to expand Qatar's World Cup to 48 teams, and is now reported to be considering sharing the tournament with Oman and Kuwait.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been talking up the idea of a broader tournament for months. But the concept of sharing football's showpiece with Qatar's neighbours is complicated by geopolitics.

Qatar is under a blockade by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.

But, Oman and Kuwait have remained neutral, which is why FIFA may now be considering them as potential co-hosts.

We are joined from London by Rob Harris, who is a football journalist for the Associated Press to discuss this.