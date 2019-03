Journalists in Indian-administered Kashmir are often the first casualties trying to report from one of the world's most militarised regions.

And now newspapers are under even more pressure.

The Indian government has stopped advertising in two major Kashmiri dailies, taking away a vital source of revenue.

Newspaper editors hit back, printing blank front pages to illustrate the pressure they feel being placed on them by New Delhi.

Al Jazeera's Sohail Rahman reports from New Delhi.