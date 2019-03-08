Portugal, the European country that still welcomes refugees

The rise of far-right politics in parts of Europe has been matched by a growing reluctance to accept refugees.

One country that's bucking the trend is Portugal, which is actively seeking new arrivals.

Portugal has reached out to Greece and Italy, and is in advanced talks with Germany, about relocating thousands of people.

The country has accepted many more from Turkey and Egypt. Everything happening here is the opposite to the rest of the European Union.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from Lisbon.