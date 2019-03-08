Portugal, the European country that still welcomes refugees

Lisbon has become simultaneously the most welcoming and yet least well-known potential destination for refugees.

by

    The rise of far-right politics in parts of Europe has been matched by a growing reluctance to accept refugees.

    One country that's bucking the trend is Portugal, which is actively seeking new arrivals.

    Portugal has reached out to Greece and Italy, and is in advanced talks with Germany, about relocating thousands of people.

    The country has accepted many more from Turkey and Egypt. Everything happening here is the opposite to the rest of the European Union.

    Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from Lisbon.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.