Haji Daoud Nabi, the man who greeted the Christchurch attacker with "Hello, brother" has been buried.

Nabi, who was the first person to be killed in the attacks but not the first to be buried, left behind the legacy of a kind man and a good heart.

The 71-year-old was laid to rest, but his final words are still spreading online.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas was at his funeral in Christchurch.