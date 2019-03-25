Israel rocket attack: Six wounded north of Tel Aviv

A rocket fired from Gaza struck a home in central Israel on Monday wounding six people.

The sounds of air raid sirens woke up the residents of the residential Sharon area and a strong sound of an explosion followed. The Israeli military said it identified a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip and was investigating.

Police and medics said a home was hit and caught fire, and six people were wounded.

The incident in Mishmeret, an agricultural town north of Tel Aviv, came at a time of high tension ahead of the anniversary of Gaza border protests and an April 9 election campaign in Israel.

The attack also comes 10 days after rockets were fired towards Tel Aviv. Gaza's Hamas leaders said they were fired accidently.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's incident. Explosions were heard in central Israel as air raid sirens wailed.

Israel's ambulance service said it was treating six of the building's occupants for wounds.

Gaza is controlled by Hamas. The territory is home to other armed groups, including Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed organisation that also has a formidable rocket arsenal.

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies and have fought three wars since the group seized power in Gaza in 2007. Smaller flare-ups have occurred sporadically since Israel and Hamas fought their last war in 2014.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking a fifth term in next month's ballot, was in Washington on Monday and due to meet US President Donald Trump.