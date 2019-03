About one in five of the Philippines's 106 million people live in extreme poverty, getting by on less than two dollars a day. Many, including children, work long hours as street vendors or labourers to make enough to feed themselves. Hunger occurs the most in the agriculture and fishing sectors where 70 percent of workers are poor.

Al Jazeera's Jamila Alindogan has met some of those struggling to earn a living and feed themselves in the capital Manila.