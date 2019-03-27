Palestinian volunteer medic killed by Israeli forces in Bethlehem

Israeli forces shot and killed an 18-year-old Palestinian medic after the army raided a refugee camp in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Sajid Muzher was shot in the abdomen and later died on the operating table at the Beit Jala Hospital, Palestinian medical sources said.

The sources added that the young man was killed when Israeli soldiers opened fire while he was wearing a medic's vest trying to save the injured protesters in the Dheisheh refugee camp.

Eyewitnesses pointed out that the Israeli soldiers deployed in large numbers in the alleys and streets of the camp, with snipers positioned on rooftops amid the shooting.

Palestinian Authority Health Minister Jawad Awwad condemned the killing, noting that the teen served as volunteer medic and that he was shot while trying to help others.

Jawad Awad said the "occupation's killing of a volunteer medic by shooting him in the stomach is a war crime".

Three other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire.

Israeli forces frequently raid refugee camps to carry out arrests or other operations, often sparking clashes with residents.

Three Palestinians from the camp were arrested after Israeli soldiers raided and searched the homes of their relatives: Mohammed Rizq Hamash, Mahmoud Walid al-Lahham, and Issa Maali.

There was no response from the army.