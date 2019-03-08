Pakistan begins crackdown on groups accused of violence

Pakistani authorities have begun a crackdown on groups it claims are linked to banned organisations.

So far, more than 100 people have been arrested and the government's also seized more than 150 seminaries, schools and colleges and even four hospitals that it claims are linked to the outlawed organisations.

The groups say they will challenge the confiscations in court, arguing there's yet to be any legal convictions against them.

Many groups boast a great deal of popularity thanks to the assistance that they have provided to the poor.

Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder reports from Lahore.