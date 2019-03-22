US opioid epidemic: Study warns about 'third wave' of fentanyl

While most victims are white, overdose deaths are rising faster among black people and Latino Americans.

by

    A new study has revealed troubling trends in the opioid epidemic of the United States. It says the situation has moved into a deadlier "third wave".

    Men are dying from opioid overdoses at three times the rate of women and overdose deaths are rising faster among black people and Latino Americans, according to the study published on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    The CDC says it began with the rise in prescription pain medications such as OxyContin. The second wave was that of heroin, which was used as a substitute for expensive opioid pills. The third wave involves powerful synthetic drug fentanyl.

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Chicago.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.