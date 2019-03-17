How can online hate speech be stopped? - Inside Story

Internet firms criticised as New Zealand mourns the mosque shooting victims

    New Zealand is in shock and mourning after the worst attack in its history.

    49 worshippers in two mosques were shot dead while saying Friday prayers.

    Police in Christchurch arrested Brenton Tarrant.

    He's appeared in court charged with murder.

    After the attack was live-streamed on Facebook, detectives are focusing on the perpetrator's online activities and a so-called 'manifesto' full of far-right, ultranationalist and anti-muslim views.

    So what should be done to stop hate speech online?

    Presenter: Adrian Finighan

    Guests:

    Tahir Nawaz - President, International Muslim Association of New Zealand

    Raphael Bossong - Research Associate, German Institute for International and Security Affairs

    Nolen Gertz - Technology ethics expert

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.