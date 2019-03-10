Nigerian human trafficking survivor seeks justice in Mali

Al Jazeera meets a young Nigerian woman who was trafficked and forced into prostitution at age 17 in Mali.

    The government of Nigeria says it is starting the repatriation process of up to 20,000 girls who have been trafficked to Mali.

    In January, the national agency fighting human trafficking said many of these girls, who have been tricked with promises of getting jobs in Europe, ended up working as sex slaves in mining camps of Mali.

    Precious is one of several thousand Nigerian girls and young women trafficked and sexually exploited in Mali. In two years, she suffered countless indignities and almost lost her life.

    She is staying back to seek justice and compensation from the woman who trafficked her.

