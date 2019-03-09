Millions left without electricity in Venezuela

Though power supply is restored in some parts, the blame game between President Maduro and opposition leader Guaido continues.

by

    Embroiled in a major political crisis, Venezuela has been witnessing another tussle for the last two days with millions of people going without power.

    President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido have been rallying supporters across the country amid power supply disruption, which saw much of the country plunge into darkness.

    Though electricity supply is restored in some parts of Venezuela after the worst blackout in decades, the blame game between the two leaders continues.

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo has more on the people affected by the power cuts in the capital, Caracas.

