Massacres at New Zealand mosques triggers gun debate

More are wondering whether there should be more weapon restrictions after attack targets Muslim community.

    Friday's attack, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labelled as "terrorism", was the worst mass killing in New Zealand's modern history, and the country raised its security threat level to the highest.

    The death toll in the New Zealand mosque shootings rose to 50 after police said they found another body, while an overwhelmed hospital was forced to delay surgeries as it struggled to cope with the volume of those wounded.

    Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports on how the massacre has sparked a new debate about gun laws.

