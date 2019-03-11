Malaysia: Kim Jong Nam murder suspect freed

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - An Indonesian woman accused in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother was released after the prosecutor withdrew the murder charge.

Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, 28, was also charged with the murder and remained in the court on Monday.

An Indonesian diplomatic vehicle was seen carrying Siti Aisyah, 25, away from the court after a judge announced the discharge. No reasons were given by the prosecution for its decision to drop the murder case.

Siti's lawyer Gooi Soon Seng said the woman was grateful that she'd been freed.

"She is very happy. Anyone who has been incarcerated for two years ... of course she cried. Tears of joy," Gooi said.

The women were accused of killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing a toxic agent, known as VX, on his face while he was at Kuala Lumpur's airport on February 13, 2017.

He was the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who reportedly had a falling out with the regime and lived in exile.

Gooi said there was no "direct evidence" of the Indonesian woman's involvement in the killing.

"We truly believe she's a scapegoat and she is innocent as we laid out [before]," he said.

Indonesia Ambassador Rusdi Kirana expressed gratidude for the decision.

"We feel the court is fair. She's our daughter. Every Indonesian is our children," Rusdi said.