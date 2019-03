Liberia's former first lady is set to appear in court in Britain accused of a string of torture offences and human rights violations.

Agnes Taylor, the ex-wife of former President Charles Taylor, has denied all the charges, which date back to Liberia's civil war almost 20 years ago.

In 2012, her former husband was sentenced by The Hague to 50 years in prison for aiding rebels who committed atrocities in neighbouring Sierra Leone.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Stancl has the latest.