Thousands of Syrians who fled to neighbouring Lebanon when the war began are going back home.

The new minister in charge of Lebanon's millions of refugees, Saleh Gharib, is an outspoken supporter of the Syrian government.

Gharib's first act in the job was to visit Damascus, where he has vowed to make the return of refugees a priority.

But human rights groups say those returning face arbitrary detention and torture by the regime.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.