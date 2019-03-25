Two key Israeli election candidates to lobby Jewish group in US

As polls for Israel premiership loom, two top Israeli politicians to address AIPAC - an influential Jewish lobby in Washington.

by

    The top contenders for Israel's prime ministership are both in the United States before elections in April.

    Military veteran Benny Gantz is a serious challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will want to make a strong impression at the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) gathering on Monday.

    But US President Donald Trump may have already given Netanyahu the upper hand when he recognised the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory on Thursday.

     

    Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from the occupied Golan Heights.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Death from above: Every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Death from above: Every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states have launched more than 19,278 air raids across Yemen.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Will you push the boundaries or play it safe?

    Will you push the boundaries or play it safe?

    Curate an art exhibition and survive Thailand's censorship crackdown in this interactive game.