Two key Israeli election candidates to lobby Jewish group in US

The top contenders for Israel's prime ministership are both in the United States before elections in April.

Military veteran Benny Gantz is a serious challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will want to make a strong impression at the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) gathering on Monday.

But US President Donald Trump may have already given Netanyahu the upper hand when he recognised the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory on Thursday.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from the occupied Golan Heights.