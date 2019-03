Environmentalists in northeast Kenya are campaigning against a major construction project which they say is taking place on land grabbed illegally.

The Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project is worth an estimated $24.5bn. Activists say it will damage the environment.

But the government has accused the activists of standing in the way of progress, even labelling them as "terrorists".

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi reports from Nairobi.