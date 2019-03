For decades, Albania was ruled by one of the world's most repressive and isolated communist regimes. Hundreds of thousands of people were sent to forced labour camps or executed for crimes against the state.

The government recently gave these former political prisoners access to their secret police files to help them find out what happened.

But some people believe the government has not done enough to make up for the violence and repression.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports.