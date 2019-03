Veneto is one of the richest regions in Europe and an economic powerhouse of Italy. It is also where the country's far-right party, now known as the League, has thrived.

Almost a third of the region voted for the League and its anti-immigration policies in recent elections. But migrant labour is crucial to the success of the region.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego has this report from the city of Verona.