Iraq ferry disaster: Mourning and anger in Mosul

As the death toll in Thursday's ferry disaster in northern Iraq continues to rise, the banks of the Tigris River in Mosul are witnessing anger and despair as families anxiously look for those who are still missing.

Most of the victims were women and children heading out of Mosul for a Mother's Day picnic.

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has asked parliament to sack the governor of Nineveh province saying there was clear evidence of "negligence and concrete failings".

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Mosul.