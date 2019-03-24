Iraq ferry disaster: Mourning and anger in Mosul

Anger and despair on the banks of the Tigris River as families wait to hear about their loved ones still missing after a ferry disaster.

by

    As the death toll in Thursday's ferry disaster in northern Iraq continues to rise, the banks of the Tigris River in Mosul are witnessing anger and despair as families anxiously look for those who are still missing.

    Most of the victims were women and children heading out of Mosul for a Mother's Day picnic.

    Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has asked parliament to sack the governor of Nineveh province saying there was clear evidence of "negligence and concrete failings".

    Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Mosul.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Will you push the boundaries or play it safe?

    Will you push the boundaries or play it safe?

    Curate an art exhibition and survive Thailand's censorship crackdown in this interactive game.