Indonesia: Wife and child of arrested plotter die in explosion

The wife and child of a man arrested for plotting attacks in the Indonesian capital were killed on Wednesday after the woman detonated explosives during a siege of their home in North Sumatra.

The woman blew herself up hours after throwing a home-made bomb that wounded an officer as police tried to search the house in Sibologa district on Tuesday, national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told The Jakarta Post.

"We have received information that the wife blew herself and the child up," he said.

Police officers at the location said there were two explosions and smoke at the house about 1:30am (18:00 GMT), Prasetyo said. Before the blasts, the woman refused calls from police and local leaders to surrender.

"Police are now still conducting sterilisation at the crime scene and finding a safe way to evacuate the bodies of the woman and her child," he said.

Prasetyo said the woman's husband, known as Husein, was arrested on Tuesday after the interrogation of another suspect Rinto Sugiharto, apprehended in Lampung on Saturday, uncovered plans for attacks in Jakarta.

Both men were members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a network affiliated with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, ISIS), police said.

Police asked Husein to persuade his wife to surrender by talking to her through a loudspeaker.

"Peace be unto you. It's me. I am all good here. Please give up," Husein said in the local language, the Post reported.