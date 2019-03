It’s a moment art lovers have been waiting for - the world’s largest contemporary art fair opens in Hong Kong.

Organisers said that the global art landscape is changing, with Chinnese paintings emerging as new favourites for investors.

A growning number of Chinese artists are driving a more mature market and attracting greater investment from the West.

Al Jazeera's Sarah Clarke has gone there to find out why a new wave of Chinese artists are shifting the buying power to Asia.