A global surge in cases of measles is posing a growing threat to children worldwide, according to a new report from the United Nations.

It reveals that 98 nations reported a major increase in measles cases in 2018 compared with the previous year.

Nearly 16,000 cases of the disease were reported last year, killing at least 260 children.

So why is a disease that's highly preventable on the way back?

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from the United Nations.