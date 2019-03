A court in France will deliver its verdict on Thursday in the biggest child sex abuse scandal in France's Catholic Church.

It will decide whether the Archbishop of Lyon, Cardinal Phillippe Barbarin, is guilty of failing to report a priest to the authorities for sexually abusing boys more than 20 years ago.

The priest's alleged victims say the cardinal plus another five associates also failed to act.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Lyon, France.