FLN abandons Bouteflika in Alergia

The head of the President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's own National Liberation Front has said that the party now supports the popular movement in Alergia.

by

    The head of the President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's own National Liberation Front has said that the party now supports the popular movement in Alergia.

    The 82-year-old leader had bowed to demonstrators last week by reversing a decision to stand for a fifth term, but he postponed polls due in April until the implementation of political reforms.

    More than a dozen of Algeria's most influential trade unions have turned down an invitation by the newly appointed prime minister to hold talks aimed at forming a new government and ending a crisis.

    Many protesters ironically noted that they had asked for elections without Bouteflika, but had been offered Bouteflika, but not elections.

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.