Ethiopia Airlines plane crash: Where are the victims from?

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi has crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 left Bole airport in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, at 8:38am (05:38 GMT) on Sunday and lost contact with the control tower just a few minutes later, at 8:44am (05:44 GMT).

"There are no survivors," the airline tweeted alongside a picture of CEO Tewolde GebreMariam holding up a piece of debris inside a large crater at the crash site.

The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board the plane. David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), wrote on Twitter that agency staff were among those on board Flight ET 302.

According to Ethiopian Airlines, these are the nationalities of the victims that have so far been identified:

Kenyans: 32

Canadians: 18

Ethiopians: 9

Chinese: 8

Italians: 8

Americans: 8

French: 7

British: 7

Egyptians: 6

Germans: 5

Indians: 4

Slovakians: 4

Austrians: 3

Russias: 3

Swedes: 3

Spanish: 2

Israelis: 2

Moroccans: 2

Polish: 2

Belgian: 1

Djibouti: 1

Indonesian: 1

Irish: 1

Mozambican: 1

Norwegian: 1

Rwandan: 1

Saudi: 1

Sudanese: 1

Somali: 1

Serbian: 1

Togolese: 1

Ugandan: 1

Yemeni: 1

Nepalese: 1

Nigerian: 1

UN Passport: 1

Total: 150 passengers