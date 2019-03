The international aid charity, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has suspended its operations in the wake of Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after two of its treatment centres were attacked.

Now there are concerns the disease will spread to neighbouring countries, including South Sudan. More than 500 people have died from Ebola in DRC since August.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from the town of Yei in South Sudan, close to the Congolese border.