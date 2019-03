The Taliban and the United States show no sign of slowing down their battle in Afghanistan, even as they conclude peace talks in Qatar.

Meanwhile, on the ground in Afghanistan, the violence continues.

The US has conducted a series of air attacks against Taliban fighters, but elders and local officials say they killed 35 civilians.

American forces are refuting reports of civilian deaths and have called it "Taliban propaganda".

Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis reports from Kabul.