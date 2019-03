Meetings are taking place to decide the fate of 40,000 Syrians trapped in a remote camp.

The United Nations is taking part in discussions with the Russian military, the Syrian government and representatives of those at the Rukban camp - near the borders with Jordan and Iraq.

The UN told Al Jazeera that the majority want to leave but they have not been given any security guarantees.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.