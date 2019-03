International aid remains stuck at the Colombia-Venezuela border after President Nicolas Maduro cut off relations with Bogota and shut the border.

But in the Colombian border town of Cucuta, people are finding alternative ways to move freely.

An estimated 20,000 people cross the Tachira River on the border every day to and from Venezuela in search of food and medical attention.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Cucuta, Colombia.