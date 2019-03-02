Democrats demand information on Kushner's security clearance

Questions abound after the NY Times reported that President Trump had ordered Jared Kushner be given a security clearance.

by

    The New York Times has reported that US President Donald Trump had ordered his chief of staff, John Kelly, to issue Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law a security clearance after claiming that he had played no role in the decision.

    However, it remains unclear whether Kelly was ordered to give the clearance or simply felt pressured to do so, although Kelly wrote a memo outlining his concerns.

    Congressional Democrats have vowed to pursue the matter, and they want to know why officials were reluctant to give Kushner a security clearance in the first place.

    Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports.

