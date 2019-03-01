Death penalty examined at Belgium forum

Education campaigns, art exhibits and petition signing have all been part of the World Congress against the Death Penalty in Brussels.

More than 20,000 prisoners are on "death row", but 114 countries have abolished capital punishment and 32 others have introduced a moratorium.

Just this week, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi defended his country's use of execution by saying that his country had a "different culture", but abolitionist campaigners see it as a political and human rights debate, and one that is slowly shifting.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from Brussels.