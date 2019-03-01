At CPAC in Maryland, Trump is a conservative hero

In the United States, Washington is still reeling after the testimony of President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and its potentially devastating effect on the president.

At a gathering of conservatives outside Washington, the attacks on the president seem only to have made Trump backers more fervent.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, has long stood for cutting the national debt, religious piety, a hawkish military outlook, family values and a president they could not get behind.

Now, they hail him as a conservative hero.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Oxon Hill, Maryland.

