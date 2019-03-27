Chinese student found alive after being kidnapped in Canada

Canadian police say a Chinese student who was abducted in the Toronto area has been found.

According to Constable Andy Pattenden with York Regional Police, Wanzhen Lu showed up at a house looking for help in what's called cottage country in Ontario on Tuesday night, approximately 200km from where he was taken, according to CBC news. He has minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

Lu's family members arrived in Canada from China on Monday and were "traumatised" by their son's kidnapping, Pattenden told CBC.

Lu, who also goes by the name "Peter", was shocked multiple times in a violent kidnapping on Saturday in the underground parking garage of his condominium north of Toronto, authorities said.

Police say the 22-year-old had parked his car and was walking with a friend towards the elevator of his condominium when a minivan came up behind him.

Investigators say three men jumped out, grabbed Lu, shocked him multiple times with a stun gun and dragged him into the van.

Police said they have found the van allegedly used to kidnap him on Monday.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday but later released him. Police are looking for four suspects.

Investigators hope with Lu's help they will be able to figure out what happened between the time of his abduction and his return, CBC reported.

"There's a lot that we need to learn now. Mr Lu is going to be the best source of info. Investigators are working on every lead," Pattenden told reporters.