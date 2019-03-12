How the Chinese government restricts the use of the internet

Government controls are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using new technologies such as facial recognition to monitor and control information online.

    China has the world's largest number of internet users, around 829 million according to the government - that is twice the population of the United States.

    It also has one of the most restrictive internet environments in the world.

    The regulations and censorship have not stopped Chinese citizens from embracing the internet, but the rules governing what is and is not permitted on the internet in China is constantly changing and is not always clear.

    Al Jazeera's Katrina Yu explains how China has implemented the world’s most advanced system of internet controls.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.