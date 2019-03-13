Children trapped in Nigeria school building collapse

As many as 100 children and many others are feared trapped after a three-floor building with a primary school collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

Residents told Reuters news agency that eight children have been pulled out from the rubble as rescue efforts continued on Wednesday.

Workers from the Red Cross and police shovelled debris away as thousands of people swarmed around the accident site.

"It is believed that many people, including children, are currently trapped in the building," said Ibrahmi Farinloye, a spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency's southwest region, adding that casualty figures were not yet available.

Residents of the area said that around 100 children attended the school, which was on the third floor of the building.

Nigeria is frequently hit by building collapses, with weak enforcement of regulations and poor construction materials often used. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed when a church came down in southeastern Nigeria.

More to follow